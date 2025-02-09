MrBeast Launches ‘100 Hours at the Pyramids’ Video to Tens of Millions of Viewers

In a new video, MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, and his crew embarked on an unprecedented journey inside the Great Pyramid of Giza on Saturday 8 February, spending 100 hours exploring this iconic monument.

The video has sparked widespread interest, accumulating 36 million views within hours of its release

MrBeast is an American YouTuber, philanthropist, and entrepreneur known for his extravagant challenges and large-scale giveaways.

He gained fame for creating viral videos that often involve significant financial rewards, and elaborate stunts. With 359 million subscribers on his channel, MrBeast has become one of the most influential figures in online content creation.

The video, titled “I Spent 100 Hours Inside The Pyramids!” documents their thrilling adventure, which includes navigating tight passages, uncovering hidden chambers, and confronting popular myths surrounding the pyramid’s origins.

The expedition gained special permission from Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, allowing the team to film in areas typically off-limits to the public.

As the video unfolds, viewers are taken on a journey from the pyramid’s lowest depths to its highest accessible point to reveal insights into its architectural marvels.

The team then humorously decides who will join the final ascent by playing rock, paper, scissors.

They faced numerous challenges along the way, including narrow passageways and a fear of heights, which heightened the suspense of their climb.

Moreover, the excitement culminated at the pyramid’s summit, where they encountered a surprising number of bats, an unexpected twist that left the team both startled and amused.

MrBeast and his crew, along with Dr. Zahi Hawass, discussed the pyramid’s role as a tomb for pharaohs, supported by evidence from their findings, including skeletal remains and the intricate design of the chambers.

Dr. Zahi Hawass is a prominent Egyptian archaeologist and former Minister of Antiquities, known for his extensive research and contributions to the understanding of ancient Egyptian civilization. He has led numerous excavations and made significant discoveries, including the tombs of pharaohs and important archaeological sites.

As the team reached the highest point inside the pyramid, they expressed gratitude towards Egypt for granting them this rare opportunity, culminating in a heartfelt shout-out to the country for its hospitality and support.

Viewers have reacted with awe and appreciation for the content, with many commenting on the unique insights it provides into a site often shrouded in mystery.

This adventure is part of MrBeast’s second season of the “Swarms” series, which features extraordinary challenges and explorations.