Egypt, Spain Upgrade Relations to Strategic Partnership During Sisi’s Visit

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi met with King Felipe VI of Spain and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Madrid as part of his official visit to Spain on Wednesday 19 February.

The visit culminated in the signing of a joint declaration elevating Egypt-Spain relations to the level of a strategic partnership, underscoring a commitment to expanding cooperation across multiple sectors. The elevation of Egypt-Spain relations to a strategic partnership marks a new phase of intensified cooperation, reflecting the mutual interests of both nations in economic growth, regional stability, and international diplomacy.

During his meeting with King Felipe VI, Al-Sisi expressed Egypt’s deep appreciation for the leadership and people of Spain. King Felipe VI welcomed Al-Sisi as a valued guest, highlighting the historical ties between the two countries and Spain’s recognition of Egypt as a key pillar of stability in the Middle East.

Both leaders emphasized their commitment to furthering cooperation in economic, investment, and political fields. Al-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s dedication to facilitating Spanish investment in the country by removing obstacles for Spanish companies operating in Egypt. Additionally, both leaders discussed regional developments, particularly Egypt’s role in supporting stability and security in the Middle East.

High-Level Talks and Agreements

President Al-Sisi also held discussions with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at the Spanish government headquarters. Their meeting addressed economic collaboration, trade partnerships, and migration policies. They agreed on the importance of reinforcing cooperation in various sectors, including transport, energy, and tourism.

The visit saw the signing of several agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at boosting migration cooperation, economic and trade relations, tourism collaboration, infrastructure and transport development and collaboration on stability and development in Africa.

Discussions on Palestine and Regional Stability

Regional developments, particularly the ongoing crisis in Gaza, were central to discussions between President Al-Sisi and Prime Minister Sánchez. The Spanish Prime Minister reiterated Spain’s strong rejection of the displacement of Palestinians and expressed support for the outcomes of the upcoming Arab summit in Egypt, which aims to address Gaza’s reconstruction.

Al-Sisi commended Spain’s historic decision to recognize the Palestinian state and emphasized the necessity of implementing a ceasefire in Gaza, facilitating hostage and detainee exchanges, and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid. He stressed that Egypt and Spain would continue working together to uphold Palestinian rights and advance the two-state solution as the only viable path to lasting peace in the region.

The leaders also discussed developments in Syria and Lebanon, agreeing on the need for stability and sovereignty in both nations. They further committed to enhancing maritime security to protect commercial shipping in key international waterways, particularly the Bab El-Mandab strait.

During a joint press conference, Al-Sisi underscored Egypt’s ambition to deepen economic ties with Spain, particularly in renewable energy, technology, and water resource management. He extended an invitation to King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Sánchez to visit Egypt, highlighting the upcoming opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum as an opportunity to strengthen cultural and diplomatic ties.