First Shipment of Mobile Homes Crosses into Gaza as Captive Swap Continues

The first shipment of mobile homes from Egypt to Gaza successfully crossed the Rafah border into the Israeli-controlled Karam Abu Salem crossing on Thursday, 20 February, as part of ongoing humanitarian efforts to aid displaced Palestinians.

The shipment included 15 mobile homes and a bulldozer, according to Al Qahera News.

This development comes as Hamas transferred the bodies of four Israeli captives to the Red Cross, including members of the Bibas family—a mother and her two children—and 83-year-old Oded Lifshitz.

The release follows an agreement under the current ceasefire deal, which has paused hostilities in the enclave since 19 January after 15 months of war.

In a separate move, Hamas is set to release six living Israeli captives on Saturday, double the number initially agreed upon in the first phase of the ceasefire.

Israeli media reported on Tuesday 18 February, that Israel will now permit the controlled entry of mobile homes and heavy construction equipment into Gaza, citing a senior Israeli official.

The decision is reportedly tied to efforts to expedite the release of the Israeli captives.

The delivery of mobile homes has been a contentious issue in recent weeks, with Israel previously blocking their entry. This led Hamas to delay the planned release of Israeli captives, citing ceasefire violations, including the killing of Palestinians despite the truce. The standoff escalated tensions, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to threaten a return to war.

Mediated by Egypt and Qatar, diplomatic efforts helped restore the ceasefire and facilitate aid transfer.

Since the start of the ceasefire, Egypt has facilitated the entry of approximately 9,000 aid trucks into the Gaza Strip as of 5 February.