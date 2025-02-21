President Al-Sisi Joins Arab Leaders in Riyadh for Talks on Palestinian Crisis

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt attended an informal gathering of Arab leaders in the Saudi capital on Friday, 22 February, to discuss the ongoing crisis in Palestine, the Egyptian presidency announced in a statement.

The meeting, convened by Saudi Arabia, brought together Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Kuwaiti Emir Mishal Al-Ahmad, and Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

According to an official cited by the Saudi Press Agency, the meeting was part of a series of regular, private discussions among leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jordan, and Egypt. The talks, the official said, underscore the deep fraternal ties between these nations and reinforce efforts to coordinate regional policies.

The discussions in Riyadh come ahead of an Extraordinary Arab Summit on Gaza, scheduled for March 4 in Cairo. The summit is expected to produce a unified Arab stance against proposals for the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and to outline a regional plan for postwar reconstruction.

Egypt has been formulating a comprehensive reconstruction strategy for Gaza, devastated by 15 months of Israeli military action. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stated that Egypt has the expertise and resources to rebuild the war-torn enclave within three years.