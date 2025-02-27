Egyptian Feminist Initiative “SpeakUp” Partners with Pornhub to Combat Non-Consensual Content

Egyptian feminist initiative SpeakUp has announced a new partnership with Pornhub, as part of Pornhub’s Trusted Flagger program, according to a statement released on Tuesday, 25 February.

This collaboration, according to SpeakUp, aims to create a safer online environment, particularly for women and girls, by tackling the issue of non-consensual content on adult websites.

Through the partnership, SpeakUp will have the authority to remove videos uploaded without the consent of the individuals featured to address the dangers of exploitation on the internet. It is also expected to raise awareness about consent and empower victims to report non-consensual material.

Pornhub’s Trusted Flagger program, which was launched in 2022, is a safety initiative that allows organizations and experts to quickly identify and report content violating the platform’s guidelines, such as non-consensual or abusive material. These trusted flaggers are granted special privileges, enabling them to remove harmful videos almost instantly.

The program is designed to enhance user safety, protect individuals from exploitation, and ensure that only content adhering to strict consent and legal standards remains on the site.

SpeakUp is a feminist initiative launched in July 2020 in response to Egypt’s MeToo movement. This movement saw women across the country uniting on social media to expose men accused of sexual assault or harassment, creating a powerful platform for accountability and change in Egypt.