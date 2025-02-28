Egyptian Parliament Approves Proposal Aiming to Reduce Revenge Killings

The Egyptian House of Representatives approved a new ruling on Wednesday 26, February that allows victims’ families to settle cases out of court in serious crimes like murder.

This draft, proposed by Ali Gomaa, an Egyptian Islamic scholar and cleric known for his role as the Grand Mufti of Egypt from 2003 to 2013 and currently the Chairman of the Religious Affairs and Endowments Committee, aims to facilitate reconciliation agreements for families at any stage of the legal process before a final court decision is made.

The proposal ensures that reconciliation is possible in certain penal code cases until a final ruling is made, without limiting the President’s power to grant pardons or reduce sentences.

Gomaa highlighted the reason for the amendment, emphasizing that it could help reduce revenge-related crimes, a long-standing problem in Egyptian society.

He asserted that allowing the families of victims to engage in reconciliation is justified from a legal and ethical perspective, resonating with Islamic law and cultural values.

This is because in Islam, the principle of Solh (reconciliation) is emphasized as a means to restore harmony and social order.

As for the cultural ethos, the proposal aligns with the belief that addressing grievances through dialogue rather than revenge promotes justice.

By prioritizing reconciliation, families can honor their loved ones while contributing to a more peaceful society, embodying the Islamic tenet that mercy and compassion should prevail over conflict.

Reconciliation refers to a process where the victim’s family and the accused come to an agreement or settlement, which can lead to reduced legal consequences for the accused. This process allows both parties to find closure without going through a lengthy trial.