Israeli, Qatari Delegations in Cairo for Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Israeli and Qatari delegations have arrived in Cairo to continue negotiations on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire, with U.S. representatives also participating, Egypt’s State Information Service (SIS) announced on Thursday, 27 February.

The ceasefire, which began on 19, January 2025, is structured in three phases. The first phase focused on halting hostilities and increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The second and third phases aim to negotiate the withdrawal of Israeli forces and outline reconstruction efforts under the supervision of Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations.

Discussions are focused on advancing the next phases of the truce agreement and ensuring its implementation, according to the SIS.

Mediators are also working on expanding humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza as part of broader efforts to ease civilian suffering and stabilize the region.

Since the ceasefire took effect on 19 January, more than 10,000 aid trucks have entered the strip as of 6 February, marking a key step in ongoing relief efforts.

The ceasefire, brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, brought a halt to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza after 15 months of conflict.

Hamas has expressed readiness to negotiate the next phase of the truce following an exchange deal in which it returned four bodies of Israeli captives in exchange for the release of more than 600 Palestinian prisoners.

Egypt continues to play a key role in mediation efforts, working to secure a lasting truce while ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid into the war-torn enclave.