Israel Blocks Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Amid Ceasefire Dispute

Israel has suspended all humanitarian aid deliveries into Gaza, citing Hamas’ refusal to agree to a proposed six-week ceasefire extension, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced on Sunday, 2 March.

The first phase of the ceasefire, which began on 19 January 2025, expired on 1 March 2025.

The second and third phases aim to negotiate the withdrawal of Israeli forces and outline reconstruction efforts under the supervision of Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations.

According to Netanyahu’s office, Hamas has rejected the extension plan proposed by US envoy Steve Witkoff, which Israel had agreed to.

A Hamas spokesperson condemned the move as a violation of the ceasefire agreement, calling on mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the US to intervene.

The group has insisted that phase two of the deal—entailing further prisoner exchanges and an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza—must proceed as originally negotiated.

Netanyahu’s office stated that if Hamas continues to reject the ceasefire extension, “there will be further consequences.” Meanwhile, Hamas has urged the international community to pressure Israel into lifting the blockade and allowing aid to reach civilians.

Since the ceasefire took effect on 19 January, more than 10,000 aid trucks have entered the strip as of 6 February.

However, negotiations for the next phase—centered on the release of remaining hostages and an Israeli withdrawal—have made little progress.

Since the war began on 7 October 2023, at least 48,365 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.