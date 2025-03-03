Egypt and China Collaborate on Local Reforestation Projects

Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmin Fouad, met with representatives from China’s Sinoway Forest Technology Co., Ltd., a company known for tree planting and forest restoration, on 2 March in Egypt to discuss collaborations on large-scale reforestation projects in Egypt.

The meeting was attended by several key figures, including Ali Abou Sinha, Head of the Environmental Affairs Agency; Mohamed Salem, a consultant for nature conservation; Suha Taher, who leads international cooperation and climate change efforts; Tian Chi Qiang, General Manager of Sinoway; Bang, the Project Manager; and Walid Abou Riya, manager of Sinoway’s operations in Egypt.

The company shared its ideas for planting more trees, restoring damaged land and wetlands, reducing carbon emissions, and managing forests more effectively. It also presented its work in industrial tree planting and programs for sharing expertise related to land sciences, forestry, and biodiversity. Egypt is considering how these initiatives could support environmental restoration and sustainability goals.

Fouad was introduced to the technology Sinoway uses for forest planting which consisted of Seed Ball Technology that helps trees grow by absorbing moisture from the soil and air. This method not only helps tackle the effects of climate change, but also fights desertification.

Sinoway also showcased examples of successful reforestation projects carried out in different countries, such as Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Mauritania, and Tunisia.

The Minister of Environment stressed the need for any forest planting technology used in Egypt to be water-efficient, ensuring it does not add to the country’s existing water scarcity challenges. She also highlighted how this project could contribute to carbon credit opportunities, especially with Egypt recently launching its first voluntary carbon market last August which was both the first in the country and in Africa.

She emphasized that such technology plays a key role in restoring land, expanding green spaces, and tackling climate change, including its effects like desertification and land degradation.

Afforestation is gaining momentum worldwide as a key solution to desertification and climate change. Countries like China have turned to large-scale tree-planting to restore lost farmland, absorb carbon emissions and protect ecosystems.

Egypt is also stepping up its efforts in reforestation and biodiversity conservation with initiatives like the Serapium Forest and the Green Belt projects which highlight the country’s commitment to restoring its landscapes.