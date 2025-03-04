Uber Contributes EGP 7.4 Billion to Egyptian Economy

Celebrating ten years in Egypt, Uber Egypt has unveiled its first-ever Economic Impact Report, shedding light on the ride-hailing giant’s significant contribution to Egypt’s economy and its role in supporting both the tourism sector and thousands of partner drivers across the country. According to the report, Uber contributed an estimated EGP 7.4 billion to Egypt’s economy in 2023 alone.

The report, commissioned by Uber and conducted by Public First, was presented at an event on February 20, attended by policymakers, industry leaders, and key stakeholders. It highlights Uber’s influence on local businesses, partner drivers, and riders, emphasizing the platform’s growing importance in the mobility and tourism sectors.

“This report demonstrates the power of technology in transforming mobility and creating economic opportunities in Egypt,” said Youssef Abouseif, General Manager for Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain at Uber.

“Over the past decade, Uber has provided thousands of drivers with flexible earning opportunities and brought innovative solutions to help people access modes of transport that are safe, reliable, and convenient. As we look ahead, we remain committed to working with policymakers and industry players to further unlock the potential of the ride-hailing sector.”

Boosting Egypt’s Tourism and Leisure Sectors

As a longstanding global tourist destination, Egypt has benefited from Uber’s presence, with the platform contributing an estimated EGP 3.1 billion to the tourism industry. The report highlights how travelers increasingly rely on Uber for safe and reliable transportation across Egypt’s bustling cities, historic landmarks, and popular coastal destinations.

Uber says its features such as upfront pricing and GPS tracking have improved safety and convenience, making Egypt more accessible for international visitors. The platform also supported an estimated EGP 710 million in value for the leisure economy by enabling safe late-night travel, boosting economic activity across the hospitality, entertainment, and leisure sectors.

The report also highlights Uber’s role in redefining work in Egypt, particularly within the growing gig economy. Partner drivers on the Uber platform collectively earned an additional EGP 1.8 billion in 2023. Flexible working hours have been a key draw, with 73 percent of drivers stating that Uber allowed them to balance work, family commitments, and personal growth.

Additionally, 64 percent of drivers said Uber helped them earn money in emergency situations, while 47 percent reported feeling more financially secure thanks to their earnings from the platform. Uber’s flexible model has proven particularly attractive to those with caregiving responsibilities, offering a lifeline to many seeking economic independence.

Enhancing Rider Convenience and Safety

The report also notes Uber’s impact on riders, with 94 percent citing comfort and 79 percent emphasizing reliability as the main reasons they choose the platform. Uber riders saved an estimated 8.4 million hours annually, the equivalent of 959 years, enhancing convenience and efficiency across daily commutes and social outings.

Safety remains a core focus for Uber, with 79 percent of riders agreeing that Uber is often the safest way to travel home. The report also found that 70 percent of riders turned to Uber during emergency situations, while 48 percent used the app to connect with public transport.

Uber is also increasingly relied upon for specific journeys, with 72 percent of riders using the app for work commutes, 60 percent for airport trips, and 61 percent for social events.

The company has emphasized the need for continued collaboration with policymakers and industry stakeholders to enhance safety standards across the ride-hailing industry and develop a robust legislative framework to support innovation and growth.