Ramy Youssef’s #1 Happy Family USA’ on a Muslim-American Family is Coming April

The first trailer for Ramy Youssef’s animated series, #1 Happy Family USA, has been released by Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, 5 March, ahead of its April 17 premiere.

The comedy series centers on a Muslim-American family living in New Jersey during one of the most challenging periods for Muslims in the U.S.—the aftermath of September 11, 2001.

Inspired by Youssef’s childhood, the series follows the Hussein family, who arrive in America full of hope and optimism, only to face the harsh realities of post-9/11 America.

According to the official synopsis, #1 Happy Family USA portrays “the maniacally upbeat Husseins—the most patriotic, most peaceful, and most definitely-not-suspicious Muslim family in post-9/11 ‘Amreeka.’”

Youssef, who recently appeared in the 2023 film Poor Things, co-created the series with Pam Brady. Both serve as showrunners and are among the executive producers.

This isn’t Youssef’s first venture into telling the stories of Muslim-American families. He previously collaborated with comedian Mo Amer to create Mo, a Netflix series about a Palestinian refugee navigating life and the path to U.S. citizenship.

Youssef is also known for creating and starring in Ramy, a Hulu series that explores the complexities of being a first-generation Muslim-American.

Youssef won a Golden Globe in 2020 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for his role in Ramy, and received another nomination in the same category the following year.