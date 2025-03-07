//Skip to content
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

IMF to Review Egypt’s Loan Program and Climate Loan on Monday

March 7, 2025
mm
mm

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board is set to discuss the fourth review of Egypt’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program on Monday, 10 March, alongside the approval of a USD 1.3 billion (EGP 65.89 billion) loan under the Resilience and Sustainability Financing (RSF) mechanism, according to state media outlet Al-Ahram.

Julie Kozack, director of the IMF’s Communications Department, confirmed the upcoming review during a press briefing on Thursday, 6 March. 

She stated that Egypt would have access to USD 1.2 billion (EGP 60.8 billion) under the EFF program, while the RSF loan, aimed at supporting climate-related and economic resilience reforms, would be subject to board approval.

Kozack clarified that, like other IMF programs, the RSF loan would be disbursed in tranches rather than as a lump sum, with further details to be announced following the board’s decision.

This review follows the IMF’s decision in March 2024 to augment Egypt’s loan program by an additional USD 5 billion (EGP 253.4 billion), increasing the total support to USD 8 billion (EGP 405.4 billion) to bolster the country’s economic stability.

The original 46-month USD 3 billion (EGP 152 billion) EFF arrangement, agreed upon in December 2022, was later increased to help Egypt navigate economic challenges, including a currency crisis and rising inflation. 

In December 2024, IMF staff and Egyptian authorities reached a staff-level agreement on this fourth review, acknowledging Egypt’s efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability despite challenging external and domestic conditions.

Comments (0)

Related Articles

Entertainment
International

Recommended for you

ICC Condemns US Sanctions, Calls for International Support

President Al-Sisi Holds Talks with World Jewish Congress President on Gaza

16 Injured in Tel Aviv after Yemen’s Houthis Launch Missile