US Using AI to Revoke Pro-Palestinian Students’ Visas: Reports

Human rights advocates expressed concern on Thursday over free speech implications following reports by Axios that the U.S State Department plans to use artificial intelligence to revoke visas of foreign students who have participated in pro-Palestinian protests.

The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees the rights to free speech and assembly. Organizations advocating for free expression, such as the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and pro-Palestinian groups, argue that AI should not be used to evaluate opinions on the complex Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

AI tools “cannot be relied on to parse the nuances of expression about complex and contested matters like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Sarah McLaughlin, a scholar at FIRE, said to Reuters.

The program known as “Catch and Revoke” uses artificial intelligence to track the social media activity and protest participation of student visa holders. According to Axios, officials are also examining news reports on anti-Israel protests and legal complaints of alleged antisemitism.

The process includes reviewing tens of thousands of social media accounts, focusing on identifying students who have taken part in anti-war and pro-Palestinian demonstrations since October 7, 2023 and those who have shown support for Hamas.

Abed Ayoub, head of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, warned that the initiative raises serious concerns for all Americans, emphasizing that it threatens First Amendment rights and freedom of speech. He cautioned that the administration may overstep its authority.

This development comes amid ongoing pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the U.S., sparked by Israel’s military offense in Gaza following October 2023. United States President Donald Trump, had pledged to deport foreign nationals involved in these protests.

Fox News reported that the State Department revoked the visa of a student accused of participating in what is described as “Hamas-supporting disruptions.” According to the report, this was the first instance of such a revocation.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on social media that the U.S. has “zero tolerance for foreign visitors who support terrorists.” He further emphasized that individuals who violate U.S. law, including international students, could face visa denial, revocation, and deportation.

The Fox News report did not provide specific details about the individual whose visa was revoked, other than confirming that the revocation took place on Wednesday, the person was a university student and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is set to deport them. The report cited the State Department as its source.

Trump has also pledged to cut federal funding for educational institutions that, in his view, permit “illegal protests.” He has cut USD 400 million dollars in federal funding from Columbia University, saying it failed to combat antisemitism on campus due to the pro-Palestinian protests. On Tuesday, he stated that “agitators” would either be jailed or deported to their home countries, while American students involved could face permanent expulsion or arrest.

Meanwhile, some pro-Palestinian groups include Jewish members, and many demonstrators have spoken out against both antisemitism and Hamas.

Since October 7 2023, Palestinian health officials reported that Israel’s ground and air strikes in Gaza has resulted in over 48,000 deaths, with more than half of the identified casualties being women, children, or elderly individuals. Israel’s military assault has also displaced nearly everyone in Gaza, triggered a hunger crisis and sparked allegations of genocide and war crimes, which Israel has denied.