UN Urges Syria to Act as Alawite Massacres Spark International Outrage

The United Nations (UN) called on Syria’s interim government on March 9 2025 to take urgent action to protect civilians following a wave of deadly attacks on the Alawite community, a minority sect of Shia Islam. Reports from the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) claim that more than 1,000 Alawites, including children, have been killed in the recent violence.

The violence began after loyalists of former President Bashar al-Assad, who opposes the new government, ambushed Syrian forces on 6 March. In retaliation, fighters aligned with the interim authorities carried out attacks in Alawite-majority regions along Syria’s western coast, including Latakia and Tartus.

The UN human rights office has called the situation “extremely disturbing,” pointing to reports of entire families being murdered in their homes. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk stressed the urgency of the crisis, stating that swift, transparent, and unbiased investigations are necessary to address the killings and violations, and that those responsible must be held accountable.

In response to growing international pressure, Syria’s presidency announced the formation of a new committee tasked with investigating the attacks and identifying those responsible. According to officials, the committee will be independent and include judges, legal experts, and a military officer.

Despite this move, there is widespread skepticism about whether the committee will act impartially, as Syria’s interim leadership has not directly addressed allegations that its own forces were involved in the violence.

The Alawite community has long held a privileged position under the Assad regime, from which the family originates. With the fall of Assad last December, Alawites have feared sectarian retribution from the country’s new rulers, many of whom belong to Sunni Islamist factions.

Tensions had been brewing for weeks, but Thursday’s attack on government forces by pro-Assad insurgents ignited the worst violence Syria has seen in years. Reports indicated to BBC that armed groups raided Alawite villages, killing men, women, and children in apparent revenge killings. Survivors describe horrific scenes of executions and looting.

The US, UK, and European Union have all condemned the killings, with Washington calling for those responsible to be held accountable. Meanwhile, protests have erupted in Damascus, with hundreds demanding justice and an end to sectarian violence.

In response, Syria’s interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has vowed to bring those responsible for the recent bloodshed to justice. In a televised speech that was also shared on social media, Sharaa, whose rebel forces overthrew Bashar al-Assad in December, vowed to pursue and hold Assad loyalists accountable.