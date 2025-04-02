Israel Expands Military Operations in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict

On Wednesday 2 April, Israel announced a major expansion of its military operations in Gaza, with plans to seize large areas of the territory and incorporate them into designated security zones.

Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that this initiative would require extensive evacuations of the local population, particularly from areas experiencing active fighting.

Katz then urged Gazans to eliminate Hamas and return Israeli hostages as the only means to end the ongoing conflict.

The Defense Minister’s announcement did not clarify how much land Israel intends to seize or whether this move indicates permanent annexation.

Previously, Israel controlled approximately 62 square kilometers of Gaza, which has included critical infrastructure such as wells and wastewater facilities.

The Israeli military has already issued evacuation orders on Sunday 30 March to approximately 140,000 residents in Rafah and surrounding areas, directing them to move to designated humanitarian zones.

This decision comes amidst reports of significant casualties, with local hospitals stating that at least 15 Palestinians were killed overnight, including children.

Since the escalation on 23 March, over 50,000 Palestinians have reportedly lost their lives, worsening a dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the majority of the 2.3 million residents have been displaced.

The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate, with Israel halting aid deliveries since 2 March which marked the longest aid blockade since the conflict began.