Understanding Revenge Killing in Egypt

Revenge killing, or “blood feuds,” is a deeply ingrained phenomenon in Egypt, particularly in the rural areas of Upper Egypt.

This practice is often viewed as a matter of honor and dignity, where families feel compelled to avenge the deaths of their members.

The Cultural Context of Revenge Killing

In Upper Egypt, the saying “Vendetta is better than shame” encapsulates the prevailing mindset surrounding blood feuds.

Families believe that avenging a murder is essential to restore their honor, often leading to cycles of violence that can last for generations. The triggers for these feuds can be trivial, such as disputes over children or minor financial disagreements, yet the consequences are severe and far-reaching.

When a family member is killed, the customary practice is to bury the deceased without holding a funeral until revenge is exacted. This creates a perpetual cycle of violence, as families feel the pressure to retaliate to avoid living in disgrace.

The Mechanism of Blood Feuds

Blood feuds, known locally as Al-Tar, often arise from conflicts over land, money, or personal grievances. The philosophy behind these killings is rooted in the belief that only by killing a member of the murderer’s family can a clan regain its honor.

This principle of “an eye for an eye” governs the actions of families involved in feuds, leading to retaliatory killings that can span decades.

The process of seeking revenge does not always target the actual murderer; instead, any proportional retaliation is deemed acceptable. This has led to a culture where men are expected to uphold their family’s honor through acts of vengeance, often resulting in tragic outcomes for entire communities.

Attempts at Reconciliation

Recognizing the destructive nature of these feuds, Egyptian authorities have sought to implement measures to promote reconciliation. Recently, a new ruling was approved that allows families to settle serious crimes like murder out of court.

This initiative, proposed by Ali Gomaa (an Egyptian Islamic scholar and cleric known for his role as the Grand Mufti of Egypt from 2003 to 2013 and currently the Chairman of the Religious Affairs and Endowments Committee), aims to facilitate reconciliation agreements at any stage of the legal process, thereby reducing the likelihood of revenge killings.

Gomaa emphasized that this approach aligns with Islamic principles of reconciliation (Solh), which advocate for restoring harmony and social order. By encouraging dialogue over violence, the hope is to foster a more peaceful society where families can honor their loved ones without resorting to bloodshed.

The Ongoing Challenge

Despite these efforts, the tradition of revenge killings remains a significant challenge in Egypt. The prevalence of firearms in rural areas worsens the situation, making it easier for feuds to escalate into violence.

While recent initiatives aim to curb this cycle of violence, the deeply ingrained traditions and the quest for honor continue to pose significant challenges.