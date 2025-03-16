Egyptian Wrestler Ashraf Mahrous Breaks Three Guinness World Records

Egyptian wrestler Ashraf Mahrous, better known as Kabonga, made headlines on Thursday, when he set his jaw, gripped a thick rope between his teeth, and proceeded to pull a 279-ton train nearly 10 meters (33 feet) down the track.

The extraordinary feat earned him formal recognition from Guinness World Records in three categories: the heaviest rail pull using only his teeth, the heaviest locomotive pull, and the fastest 100-meter road vehicle pull. Mahrous, who is in his 40s and serves as president of the Egyptian Federation for Professional Wrestlers, repeated the train pull using a strap around his shoulders, further cementing his reputation for uncommon strength.

It was not the first time Mahrous had drawn attention for his physical prowess. He has previously gained recognition for cracking and consuming 11 raw eggs in just 30 seconds and for pulling a 15,730-kilogram truck with his teeth.

According to one of the event’s organizers, Dawlet Elnakeb, Mahrous trained for only 20 days before this impressive demonstration.

Despite the short preparation period, his “abnormal strength” was on full display, which left spectators in awe of his capabilities.