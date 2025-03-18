Egypt Condemns Escalation of Violence as Israeli Airstrikes Claim Lives in Gaza

Egypt has issued a strong condemnation of the recent Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, which began early on Tuesday 18 March 2025.

Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence by reiterating its rejection of Israeli actions aimed at reigniting tensions.

According to Gaza’s health ministry, the overnight bombardment has led to severe casualties and extensive destruction across various regions, including Khan Younis and Gaza City.

Many victims were found under the rubble of residential areas that were heavily targeted.

The attacks resulted in the deaths of over 404 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, marking a significant escalation in violence that violates the ceasefire established earlier this year on 19 January.

The Egyptian government called upon the international community to intervene immediately to halt the aggression and prevent a return to a cycle of violence that has plagued the region for years.

Hamas has responded to the airstrikes by accusing Israel of unilaterally canceling the ceasefire.

The group warned that the renewed aggression jeopardizes the fate of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and called for protests against the attacks from Arab nations and global advocates for peace.

The United Nations (UN) Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory condemned the escalation and emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire to alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza.

Since 7 October 2023, at least 48,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli attacks, including 18,000 children, 166 journalists and media workers, and 224 humanitarian workers. According to a UN report, 70 percent of verified deaths were women and children. UN human rights chief Volker Türk has condemned the staggering civilian toll, emphasizing the urgent need for a ceasefire and humanitarian intervention.