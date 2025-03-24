Egypt’s NTRA Sets Deadline for Imported Mobile Phone Customs Fees

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA) has issued a reminder to Egyptian customers regarding the payment of customs duties on imported mobile devices.

In a recent announcement, NTRA emphasized that users must pay a customs duty of 37.5 percent on their imported phones by 7 April, 2025.

This includes a breakdown of fees: 14 percent value-added tax, 10 percent customs fees, 5 percent resource development fees, and 5 percent fees for NTRA itself.

Failure to comply will result in the permanent suspension of these devices from all mobile networks in Egypt.

According to Deputy Minister of Finance Sherif El-Kelany, a staggering 95 percent of mobile phones in the Egyptian market are smuggled, leading to an estimated loss of USD 1.2 billion (EGP 60 billion) in tax revenue for the country.

In addition to the April deadline, NTRA has implemented new procedures in collaboration with the Egyptian Customs Authority for the registration of imported phones.

The regulations stipulate that imported phones are not subject to new taxes; however, owners will be responsible for customs fees if the devices are intended for commercial use rather than personal consumption.