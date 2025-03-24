Ramadan in New York: An Artist’s Perspective on How One Tradition Transforms the City

Cities often communicate through their towering skyscrapers, their concrete structures, and the glaring lights that define their skyline. But at times, cities also speak through their community centers, celebrations, and the warmth of shared traditions.

In this instance, although a city like New York might appear to communicate solely through its towering skyscrapers, Ramadan unveils an entirely distinct facet of the city. It reveals the small, often overlooked corners where vibrant communities thrive—places where people come together to break their fast, connect, and celebrate a sense of belonging.

Currently, as of 2025, with over 700,000 Muslims, New York is home to the largest Muslim population of any state in the U.S. Each year, Muslims in New York fill the city with their prayers and celebrations, demonstrating the unifying power of Islam through a single act: prayer. This year, thousands of Muslims gathered at Times Square for Taraweeh—a special prayer performed only during Ramadan—creating a moment that went viral on social media, showcasing the strength of community and faith.

Egyptian illustrator Noran Morsi brings this other side of New York to life with “Ramadan in New York City“, a daily art series featured on Instagram throughout the holy month. Through striking illustrations, it provides an intimate look into the life of a 20-something Muslim as they fast, work, and navigate the life and rhythm of New York.

“This series is about capturing what it really feels like to experience Ramadan in New York—breaking fast in a subway station, finding moments of stillness in a city that never slows down, and balancing faith with daily life,” says Morsi. “It’s a deeply personal project, but also something I hope resonates with anyone observing Ramadan in a place that doesn’t pause for it.”

Growing up in Egypt, Morsi often heard that celebrating holidays in a foreign country could feel cold and isolating. But her experience has been quite the opposite. “The Muslim community in New York is warm, diverse, and incredibly welcoming. This is my fourth Ramadan here, and while I deeply miss family, friends, and the festive atmosphere in Cairo, I can’t say that Ramadan in NYC has been disappointing,” she reflects.

“Over the past four years, I’ve made countless friends and shared meals with people from all around the world.”

From grabbing Suhoor at a 24-hour bodega to the communal warmth of Taraweeh prayers spilling out onto the city streets, Morsi’s series reminds us that cities communicate in countless ways—if we take the time to listen and connect.

Below, Egyptian Streets presents the daily art series by Morsi: