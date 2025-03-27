How Ramadan Became the TV Drama Season in Egypt

The month of Ramadan in Egypt is more than just a religious month; it is a time of togetherness, tradition, and, in recent decades, high-stakes television drama.

While it may seem a relatively old tradition, the dominance of TV series in Ramadan is a new trend that truly took off in the 1990s and 2000s.

With Ramadan being such a central part of Egyptian culture, it’s important to understand how the deeply embedded tradition of Ramadan TV series developed throughout the years and why it became the prime time for television in Egypt, and how it continues to dominate the entertainment landscape. Throughout history, many cultural and industry-driven factors have turned Ramadan into a peak season for drama productions, leading to Ramadan’s significance in both media and daily life.

The Roots: From Radio to Early TV (1960s-1980s)

Before television became the center of Ramadan entertainment, Egyptians gathered around their radios in the evenings. Radio dramas were incredibly popular, with programs like Alf Leila w Leila (One Thousand and One Nights, 1984) captivating audiences with rich storytelling. These audio-based narratives laid the groundwork for what would later happen with television.

By the 1970s and early 1980s, as television sets became more common in Egyptian households, Ramadan saw the rise of special TV productions, though on a much smaller scale. Many of these were historical or religious series, which aired in multiple parts over several years. At this stage, Ramadan television was an emerging concept that had yet to become as widespread as we know it today.

One of the earliest Ramadan TV phenomena was Fawazeer (riddles), a riddle-based variety show that became a yearly tradition. Hosted by stars like Nelly Artin Kalfayan and Sherihan el Shalakani, Fawazeer blended music, dance, and puzzles, making it a family favorite throughout the 1980s and early 1990s with prizes for every episode.

Another significant production was Boogie and Tamtam (1983), a beloved puppet show named after its main puppets’ characters whoentertained children every Ramadan. The show combined humor, moral lessons, and engaging storytelling to captivate young audiences. Its colorful puppets and catchy theme songs made it a nostalgicnostalgic favorite for many Egyptians who grew up during that era. Beyond its entertainment value, Boogie and Tamtam also addressed social and educational topics in a lighthearted manner, reinforcing positive values while keeping children entertained. The show’s enduring popularity has led to periodic revivals, making it hold its status as one of Egypt’s most iconic Ramadan TV programs.

The Boom: 1990s-2000s

The real explosion of Ramadan TV dramas happened in the 1990s, driven largely by the rise of advertising. Agencies realized that after iftar, the fast-breaking meal, Egyptian families were all gathered around the television, creating a golden opportunity for commercials. With advertising revenue at an all-time high during this time slot, TV networks and production companies began investing heavily in Ramadan dramas.

This era saw the rise of legendary Egyptian series, including Lan A’eesh Fi Gilbab Aby (I Will Not Live in My Father’s Shadow, 1996) and Almal w Albanoon (Money and Sons, 1992), which tackled family dynamics, wealth, and social mobility. Another iconic Ramadan drama was Layali El Helmeya (Helmeya Nights,1987-2016), a multi-season epic that chronicled Egypt’s social and political changes from the monarchy to the modern era.

These shows resonated deeply with Egyptian audiences, becoming an essential viewing every Ramadan. With satellite channels, streaming platforms, and social media, the reach of these dramas has expanded beyond Egypt to the entire Arab world.

By the 2000s, competition between networks had intensified, and more than 40 Ramadan TV series were broadcast every year. In the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, advertising expenditures surge during Ramadan, with estimates indicating that around 35-40 percent of the total annual ad spend occurs during this period.

In Egypt, television advertising rates can increase by up to 165 percent165 percent during Ramadan compared to other times of the year. Every channel fought to secure the best writers, directors, and actors for their exclusive Ramadan lineup. Budgets skyrocketed, and television series became high-profile productions, often featuring Egypt’s biggest stars.

The Modern Era: 2010s-Present

Today, Ramadan TV series keep growing in popularity. A study revealed that during Ramadan, 43.7 percent of participants watched television dramas for 4 to 5 hours daily, while 40.5 percent watched for 2 to 3 hours. This indicates a significant portion of the population dedicates substantial time to consuming Ramadan TV content. Shows are promoted months in advance, with teasers and posters dominating billboards and online platforms.

The economic incentives remain strong: advertisers pouring billions into securing prime-time slots, making Ramadan TV the Super Bowl of Egyptian television. In 2015 alone, EGP 2.7 billion (USD 53.3 million) were spent on advertisements in Egypt. The cultural aspect also plays a role, after iftar, families naturally gather in front of the TV, creating a captive audience for networks.

What started as a simple tradition has now become a multi-million-dollar industry. Yet, at its heart, it remains the same: a time for Egyptians to come together, enjoy compelling stories, and share in the magic of Ramadan nights.