Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World’s Controversy

Marvel Studios is once again facing backlash, and this time, it’s over a character that many argue should have never been included in Captain America: Brave New World. The controversy surrounding Sabra, the Marvel comic book character, and her actress, Shira Haas, an Israeli who previously served in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), has ignited heated discussions among fans, further adding to the already troubled production of Captain America 4.

Given the many obstacles the film has faced, from multiple rewrites and reshoots to a massive budget increase, fans have wondered if Marvel Studios did not foresee the controversy that would stem from including Sabra’s character, especially with the movie being released amidst the Gaza war.

The Problem with Sabra

Sabra is a character that first appeared in The Incredible Hulk comic series in 1980. Labeled as the first Israeli superhero, her introduction was controversial from the start. Sabra’s character was closely linked to Israel’s national intelligence agency, Mossad, a detail that immediately made her a divisive figure in global political discourse.

One of the most infamous moments from Sabra’s comic history involves a scene where she is shamed by the Hulk himself for being indifferent to the death of a young Palestinian child. Even in the 1980s, this depiction highlighted the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Despite this history, Marvel Studios included Sabra in Captain America: Brave New World. The decision was already met with backlash when the character was first announced, with many fans and critics protesting while holding signs that say “Disney supports genocide.”

Marvel’s Attempt to “Reimagine” Sabra

“While our characters and stories are inspired by the comics, they are always freshly imagined for the screen and today’s audience. The filmmakers are taking a new approach with the character Sabra, who was first introduced in the comics over 40 years ago,” Marvel said in a statement to Variety.

In the new film, Sabra’s backstory has been significantly altered. She is now Ruth, a former Black Widow who climbed the ranks in the U.S. government and became a trusted agent of President Ross, who is the new president of the United States in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This major shift distances her from her original Mossad origins, an attempt to sidestep the political landmine her character represents.

Marvel was met with tweets from fans stating that “if you have to change a character’s backstory because it is potentially offensive then you probably shouldn’t include the character at all.”

Fans have also noted that Ruth (Sabra) has more screen time than the Red Hulk portrayed by Harrison Ford, a character that fans were going to see for the first time on the big screen.

Fans have suggested that Ruth (Sabra) and Leila Taylor (the Secret Service agent) didn’t need to be separate characters. They pointed out that Ruth “feels one-dimensional and lacks a clear reason to interact with Sam”. Meanwhile, Leila is introduced as Sam’s “contact,” but their relationship isn’t well-defined. The fan argued that Taylor would have been better suited as a former Black Widow who became Chief of Security or part of the Secret Service.

“Red Hulk ,while not having a lot of screen time, was a very big highlight of the movie…I believe that Taylor should’ve been the Black Widow-turned Chief of Security/Secret Service instead of Ruth,” said a fan on Threads.

This has only added fuel to the fire, with fans questioning Marvel’s priorities. Red Hulk is a fan-favorite character, and his transformation into a monstrous, super-powered version of himself was one of the biggest anticipated moments of the movie. But the focus is shifted to a character that stirred up a lot of controversy.

The Shira Haas Controversy

Even beyond the character of Sabra, the controversy deepens with the casting of Shira Haas. Her service in the IDF has reignited discussions about Marvel’s lack of awareness or outright dismissal of political sensitivity when casting actors in major roles. Given the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian war, many feel that Marvel’s decision to not only include Sabra but also cast an actress with direct ties to the IDF is an avoidable and unnecessary controversy.

A Shame for Sam Wilson’s Captain America

Perhaps the most unfortunate part of this entire situation is that it overshadows Sam Wilson’s journey as Captain America.

Ever since Sam, played by Anthony Mackie, took up the shield, there has been a divide among fans. While many celebrate his evolution into Captain America, there remains a vocal section of the audience that rejects him in the role, claiming that Steve Rogers is the only true Captain America. This has led to ongoing debates about race, legacy, and who gets to wear the stars and stripes.

This film should have been about cementing Sam Wilson as Captain America in the eyes of fans and instead most debates were about another character’s controversy.