‘What Affects the UAE Affects Egypt’: Al-Sisi

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi returned to Egypt on Thursday evening after brief but significant visits to the United Arab Emirates and the Sultanate of Oman, where he reaffirmed Egypt’s strong support for its Gulf allies and emphasized Arab solidarity in the face of escalating regional challenges.

Sisi’s trip began in Abu Dhabi, where he met with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The visit came shortly after Iranian missile and drone attacks targeted areas in the UAE, which Egypt described as a “flagrant violation” of international law and the UN Charter.

During talks that included a bilateral meeting and working lunch, President Al-Sisi stressed Egypt’s full solidarity with the UAE, declaring, “What affects the UAE affects Egypt.”

He warned that the attacks represent a dangerous escalation threatening regional and global security, and called for intensified diplomatic efforts and dialogue to contain the crisis and prevent further instability.

From the UAE, President Al-Sisi traveled directly to Muscat, Oman, where he was received by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at the Royal Private Airport. The two leaders held an expanded meeting with delegations, followed by a closed bilateral session and a working dinner.

Both leaders discussed the latest regional crises and stressed the need for negotiated solutions to de-escalate tensions and spare the region further instability. The moves come at a sensitive time, following Iran’s latest strikes on the UAE, encouraging diplomatic de-escalation, and demonstrating a unified Arab front. Analysts see the visits as part of wider efforts to stabilize the region, protect shared interests, and promote dialogue over confrontation.