Ragheb Alama’s Controversy Amid North Coast Performance

On Monday, 21 July, Mostafa Kamel, head of Egypt’s Musicians’ Syndicate, announced the suspension of Lebanese artist Ragheb Alama from performing in one of his concerts at the North Coast, citing ‘inappropriate behavior’ during a recent concert where a fan kissed him.

Kamel’s statement emphasized that the actions observed “violate all Egyptian customs, traditions, and societal values.”

He underscored that Egypt’s stages should not be venues for “inappropriate kisses, suggestive gestures.”

In response to the decision, Khodr Alama, Ragheb’s brother and manager, stated that they had not received any official notification regarding the suspension. Moreover, Ragheb Alama reached out to Kamel directly, expressing his point of view on the situation.

In a voice message according to CNN, Ragheb stated, “Egypt is my second home, the country of great artists,” emphasizing the role Arab artists play in supporting tourism in the countries they visit.

He additionally remarked that the incident at the concert was unintentional and a result of poor organization concerning stage access.

In his message to Kamel, Ragheb also expressed a desire to clarify any misunderstandings with the Musicians’ Syndicate, which he views as his “home.” He also stressed that “She [the fan] wasn’t Egyptian; she was a tourist showing her excitement,” he added.

Ragheb then suggested that he would never turn away fans and that crowd management is the organizers’ responsibility—not his.

He confirmed his intention to meet with Kamel at the syndicate’s headquarters.

The incident has sparked reactions on social media as many users questioned the logic behind Mostafa Kamel’s decision.