Bassem Youssef Challenges Nelk Boys on Netanyahu Interview

In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, which aired on 31 July, Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef confronted the Nelk Boys, which is a Canadian-American group of YouTubers known for their wild pranks.

The hosts of the podcast, which include Kyle Forgeard, Stephen Deleonardis, Salim Sirur, Gabriel Poncio, Aaron Steinberg, Arthur Kulik, and Jordan Nwanne, about their controversial interview with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 21 July.

Youssef expressed his disappointment over the interview, which he described as lacking “depth and critical engagement.”

The Nelk Boys, particularly founder Forgeard, admitted to being “just ignorant” about the complexities surrounding the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

During the podcast, Forgeard reflected on the backlash and acknowledged the need for a more serious approach. “I wish we could have gone back… and grilled him 50,000, 100,000 times harder,” he voiced as he recognized the missed opportunity to address critical issues.

Youssef was direct in his critique, pointing out that the Nelk Boys, 30-year-olds, are not exempt from accountability. “You need to stop infantilizing yourselves,” he stated. “You have to be aware of what’s happening in the world.”

He asserted that their platform has significant reach and can influence public perception, especially regarding sensitive topics like Israel’s war on Gaza.

The comedian also highlighted the broader implications of their interview by suggesting that the Nelk Boys had been unwittingly used in a propaganda effort.

“You were used in a propaganda machine,” he said, referencing the Israeli government’s strategic outreach to influencers.

This engagement has raised questions about the responsibilities of content creators when discussing such weighty matters. For example, a number of articles discussed how Netanyahu took advantage of their political unawareness of the region to promote his agenda successfully.

The fallout from the interview was swift; the Nelk Boys reportedly lost over 10,000 subscribers within a single day, indicating widespread dissatisfaction with their handling of the discussion.