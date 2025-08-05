Why The Green City of Sharm El-Sheikh is a Model for Sustainable Living

Egypt’s sunny Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh was named Egypt’s first “Green City” by the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI) in June, due to its commitment to low-emission development and significant investments in climate action.

Once known primarily as a leisure destination, the city has since transformed into a beacon of sustainability.

Sharm El-Sheikh’s green transition began long before the headlines. The city’s momentum picked up after Egypt hosted the United Nations Biodiversity Conference in 2018, drawing attention to the region’s fragile ecosystems and biodiversity. However, it was the 2022 United Nations Climate Conference (COP27) that accelerated the town’s transformation, leading to infrastructure upgrades, renewable energy adoption, and a shift towards sustainable tourism became the norm.

Green Solutions

Central to Sharm El-Sheikh’s sustainability transformation is a comprehensive suite of initiatives, including a 51-megawatt solar energy program, which supplies around 18 percent of the city’s electricity, offsetting thousands of metric tons of carbon emissions, ushering hotels, public facilities, and remote areas into a new era of green power.

Other pursuits include the city’s expansion of cycling infrastructure with 145 kilometers of dedicated bike paths and a public bike-sharing system that connects hotels, promenades, and major tourist destinations, helping to ease traffic congestion and emissions.

Launched in 2024, the citywide electric bus fleet, now in operation, is another key example of Sharm El-Sheikh’s investment in renewable energy. Backed by an EGP 50 million (USD 1.03 million) investment, these zero-emission buses, each carrying 49 passengers with a 300–350 kilometer range, now serve residents and tourists citywide, supported by multiple charging stations that reinforce Sharm El-Sheikh’s long-term commitment to clean transport.

The city has also banned single-use plastic, such as bags, utensils, and packaging across resorts, shops, and food venues, and aims to protect the city’s iconic coral reefs and fragile marine habitats. Non-degradable plastics have been replaced with paper, cloth, or biodegradable alternatives throughout public and hospitality spaces.

Originally launched to prepare for major international events like COP27, these efforts have grown into long-term systems that make sustainability part of everyday life in the city, providing a model Egypt can use to build greener cities nationwide.

People-Powered Change

Community-led waste management programs now also incorporate recycling and the conversion of used cooking oil into biofuel, with residents actively adopting sustainable habits and taking part in local decision-making.

Water desalination and biodiversity initiatives also work in tandem to safeguard natural resources, to preserve the environment, and sustain the tourism-dependent economy that defines Sharm El-Sheikh.

The legacy of COP27 extends beyond high-level agreements. The summit’s Sharm El-Sheikh Implementation Plan and landmark loss and damage fund for the catastrophic effects of climate change elevated the city’s global profile and sharpened its focus on translating climate pledges into everyday change.

International financial support aimed at combating climate change and high emissions has equipped Sharm El-Sheikh with the infrastructure and public mindset needed for long-term green leadership.

With public participation at its core, including grassroots efforts like community-led eco-tourism engaging Indigenous Bedouin communities in the Nabq Protected Area, and growing international recognition fueling its momentum, Sharm El-Sheikh’s designation as Egypt’s first “Green City” stands as a model for how cities can make climate ideals real, one green milestone at a time.