Egyptian Fintech Thndr Becomes ADX’s First Remote Retail Trading Member

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has announced on 7 August the onboarding of Thndr, founded in Egypt, as its first remote retail trading member. The move allows Thndr’s more than four million users to buy and sell UAE-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) without needing a physical presence in the country.

Thndr, launched in 2020, is regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (ADGM FSRA). The platform offers access to markets in the UAE, Egypt, and the United States, and provides investment in various asset classes, including stocks, gold, mutual funds, and savings products.

Thndr set up its base in the UAE capital through the Hub71 start-up platform. Hub71 is a technology and startup ecosystem based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, designed to attract and support entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors from around the world.

According to the company, Thndr processed over USD 13 billion in trading value and executed 12 million trades in 2024.

With a market capitalization of approximately AED 3.1 trillion (USD 844 billion), the ADX is the second-largest exchange in the MENA region and ranks among the top 20 globally by market value . The exchange has reported outperforming the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over the past decade and certain global indices over the past 20 years.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group CEO of ADX, said the inclusion of Thndr marks a significant step toward strengthening trading links across the region’s capital markets. He noted that by being the first exchange in the GCC to admit Thndr, ADX is reinforcing its commitment to financial inclusion and expanding investment opportunities within Abu Dhabi’s capital market. He added that the move sets a standard for digital innovation and cross-border cooperation in financial services, supporting Abu Dhabi’s shift toward a knowledge- and investment-driven economy.

“Retail investors deserve access to a grade-A investment service. This partnership gives our users the chance to invest in one of the region’s strongest-performing markets over the past 5, 10, and 15 years, while also opening doors to exposure within MENA through Tabadul as well as beyond MENA. As an Egyptian founder, this moment is personal, it’s about building on the historic ties between Egypt and the UAE and creating new bridges for our

communities to grow, invest, and win together,” said Ahmad Hammouda, Co-founder and CEO of Thndr.

The partnership also connects to ADX’s Tabadul platform, which facilitates mutual market access with other exchanges in the region. This platform is part of ADX’s ongoing efforts to support innovation, knowledge sharing, and cross-border market collaboration.