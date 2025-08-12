Chinese Investor Commits $22.6 Million to Textile Manufacturing in Egypt’s Qantara West Industrial Zone

Photo Credit: SCZone

Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) inked a USD 22.6 million deal with China’s Changzhou Ramada Blanket Industry to build a large home textile and garment manufacturing facility in the Qantara West Industrial Zone, according to a statement released on Monday, 11 August.

Covering 80,000 square meters, the new factory is expected to create 1,500 jobs and produce an estimated 5,000 tons of fabric annually, along with four million bed cover sets and one million car carpet sets, 90 percent of which are intended for export markets.

SCZone Chairman Walid Gamal El-Din said the agreement is part of a wider plan to transform Qantara West into an integrated manufacturing base focused on textiles, ready-made garments, and accessories. So far, the zone hosts 32 projects with total investments surpassing USD 822 million and providing more than 45,600 direct jobs.

Recent months have seen a surge of Chinese textile investments in the zone, including six new factories with combined investments exceeding USD 165 million, according to Enterprise Egypt. Major projects include those by Shandong Sunshell Group, Zhejiang Charming for Dyeing and Finishing, and Changzhou East Noah Printing and Dyeing, among others, signaling growing confidence in Egypt’s industrial capabilities and strategic location for exports, the newsletter reports.

Founded in 2016 in China’s Jiangsu Province, Changzhou Ramada operates a fully integrated production chain from raw polyester yarn through to finished products like blankets, carpets, and bathrobes. This expertise is expected to strengthen the Qantara West zone’s emerging role as a hub for textiles and garments.