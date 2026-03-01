Egypt Activates Emergency Hotline for Nationals Amid Regional Escalation

Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday, 28 February, the activation of an emergency contact line for Egyptian nationals in the region, amid escalating regional tensions.

In an official statement, the ministry said a task force operating under the Consular Affairs Sector has been formed to monitor the situation and receive inquiries around the clock. Egyptians abroad can contact the ministry via WhatsApp on +20 122 855 0000 for assistance related to safety and consular concerns.

The ministry added that Egyptian embassies in the region have been instructed to remain on standby, reactivate emergency hotlines, and provide necessary support to citizens.

The move comes as regional tensions rise following recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory attacks targeting several Gulf countries. Egypt has since intensified diplomatic outreach, with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi holding urgent calls with leaders across the Gulf and the region, stressing the need for de-escalation and respect for Arab sovereignty.

Egyptian authorities have urged citizens in affected countries to exercise caution and follow local security instructions as developments continue to unfold.