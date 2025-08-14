Egypt Says Importing Israeli Gas Won’t Impact Its Stance on Palestine

In the first official comment on the extension of the Israeli gas export agreement to Egypt, Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly confirmed on Wednesday, 13 August, that the commercial agreement “will not affect Egypt’s position on the Palestinian cause.”

Last Thursday, NewMed Energy, a partner in Israel’s Leviathan natural gas field, announced the modification of the gas supply agreement to Egypt, extending it until 2040 with a value of up to 35 billion dollars (EGP 1 trillion). The field has already supplied Egypt with 23.5 billion cubic meters of gas since 2020, according to NewMed Energy.

The announcement sparked controversy on social media, especially as it coincides with the ongoing war in Gaza.

Madbouly added that “the gas agreement with Israel has been in place since 2019, and all that has happened is that the implementation was extended until 2040. The Israeli side requested that the expected increase in the field be included in the export plan to Egypt.”

He added that Egypt takes quantities of gas production from other countries such as Cyprus to benefit from the infrastructure, with the aim of transforming Egypt into a regional energy hub, emphasizing that “this does not affect Egypt’s political decisions.”

Madbouly also clarified that the agreement has been in place since 2019, and the conflict has been ongoing for two years, asking, “Has the agreement negatively impacted Egypt’s strong and clear stance since the first day of the aggression on Gaza? I leave the answer to everyone.”

Madbouly stressed that Egypt’s position is clear and explicit and will not change or be affected by such commercial agreements, pointing to his country’s role in “rejecting the plan to displace Palestinians from their lands.”

He noted that part of the gas agreement signed with NewMed Energy ensures that Egypt receives gas at a price lower than the global market price, which supports the establishment of gas-based industries that yield economic returns exceeding its price and strengthens Egypt’s position as a regional energy hub.

Previously, Egypt has repeatedly declared its rejection of the displacement of Palestinians, and hosted an emergency Arab summit in Cairo last March to confront the displacement plan. The summit adopted an Arab plan for the reconstruction of Gaza, which was later supported by Arab countries.

UN officials warned on Monday that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening, with hospitals overwhelmed, children facing severe malnutrition, and civilians risking their lives in desperate efforts to secure food for their families.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, the death toll in Gaza has reached at least 61,722, with 154,525 injured since Israel’s deadly assault began in October 2023. This includes the recent killing of five Al Jazeera journalists earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Israel has recently made statements expressing intentions to pursue a “Greater Israel” agenda, which includes parts of today’s Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia, raising concerns across the international community.