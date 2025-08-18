17th Egyptian Humanitarian Convoy Heads to Gaza

Egypt dispatched its 17th humanitarian aid convoy to Gaza in the early hours of Monday, 18 August, continuing efforts to deliver food and medical supplies to Palestinians facing severe shortages under Israel’s blockade.

The convoy, which crossed through Kerem Shalom, included more than 2,200 food aid items, flour, medical supplies, tents, and other essential relief materials, according to the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC).

Since 27 July, Egypt has sent 16 similar convoys as part of ongoing relief efforts. The ERC stated that since October 2023, Egypt has delivered over 500,000 tons of aid transported by more than 36,000 trucks.

Around 70 percent consisted of food supplies, while the remainder included medical and relief goods.

Despite these efforts, thousands of trucks remain stalled on the Egyptian side due to Israel’s inspection procedures. The blockade has exacerbated Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, with local health authorities reporting hundreds of deaths from malnutrition, particularly among children.

Recent UN data highlights the urgency of such aid. In July alone, Gaza recorded 63 malnutrition-related deaths, including 24 children under five. Nearly one in five children in Gaza City is now acutely malnourished, while specialized treatment centres are operating beyond capacity and running low on fuel and supplies.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged for sustained, unhindered entry of food and medical assistance, warning that the situation is pushing Gaza’s health system closer to collapse

Since October 2023, more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 156,000 wounded in the ongoing war in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.