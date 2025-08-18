Egypt’s Ahmed Moussa Calls for Release of GEM Museum Ad Producer

On Friday, 15 August, Abdelrahman Khaled, a young video creator, was detained for creating and circulating a promotional advertisement of the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) without having the intellectual property rights.

The video generated significant controversy on social media, with many mistaking it for the official promotional material due to its high production quality and the feature of notable figures such as renowned footballers Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi.

The video has garnered attention for the legal implications of using the players’ images without permission.

Khaled was reportedly arrested following a complaint from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities (MoTA), which described the content as a clear violation of intellectual property and public performance rights.

The Ministry later clarified that the seven-minute video circulating online was not an official trailer; it was not produced or directed by them or their official promotional partner, United Media Services.

Following interrogation, Khaled denied accusations from a lawsuit filed by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, explaining that the video was a fan-made project using AI technology intended for personal promotion.

Additionally, Khaled received support from various quarters. In a statement on the social media platform X on Friday, 15 August, Ahmed Moussa (an Egyptian TV host) urged the immediate release of Khaled. He described Khaled as a dedicated supporter of Egypt and its institutions, expressing hope for his swift return to his family.

Moussa emphasized that the young artist likely did not comprehend the legal ramifications of his actions, suggesting that his lack of experience in this area may have led to the misunderstanding.

He urged for a more educational approach rather than punitive measures, highlighting the need to guide young talents like Khaled in navigating legal complexities.

On Saturday 16 August, Egypt’s Attorney-General’s Office released Abdelrahman Khaled.

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) is set to officially open on the first of November after planning to close its doors from 15 October to 4 November to complete the final stages of preparation.