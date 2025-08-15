Grand Egyptian Museum to Temporarily Close Ahead of November Opening

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) will temporarily close its doors from October 15 to November 4 to complete the final stages of preparation ahead of its highly anticipated official opening on the first of November.

Parts of the museum, including sections of the main gallery, have been open to visitors, attracting tens of thousands of tourists this year.

During the brief closure to the public, the museum will focus on organizational and logistical work to ensure everything is in place for the grand inauguration event.

The museum will reopen to the public on November 4, aligning with the 103rd anniversary of the discovery of King Tutankhamun’s tomb. When it reopens, visitors will be able to experience the full range of exhibits and explore the museum’s extensive collection for the first time.

The grand opening has been given the green light by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who has endorsed the museum’s role as a key international cultural landmark. Positioned as a global tourism destination, GEM aims to showcase Egypt’s history through a collection of artifacts spanning millennia of civilization.

The vision for the GEM was first outlined in 1992, and construction began in 2002, with the museum being built just two kilometers from the iconic Giza Pyramids. However, its opening has been delayed multiple times due to a series of challenges, including the global pandemic, economic instability, political unrest, and regional conflicts.

The GEM, often referred to as “Egypt’s gift to the world,” is set to become the largest museum dedicated to a single civilization, surpassing all existing museums worldwide.

Among its highlights is the complete collection of Tutankhamun’s treasures, which, for the first time since their discovery in 1922, will be showcased in one place.