Hamas Approves 60-Day Ceasefire Proposal, Awaiting Israel’s Response

Hamas has approved a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza, mediated by Egypt and Qatar, and is now awaiting Israel’s response according to a senior Egyptian official who told Al-Qahera News on Monday, 18 August.

The proposal, rooted in a framework put forth by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, includes a temporary truce while addressing critical humanitarian concerns.

Under the terms, Hamas would release ten Israeli hostages and the remains of 18 others in exchange for an unspecified number of Palestinian prisoners.

Additionally, Israeli forces would reposition closer to the Gaza border to allow humanitarian aid to flow into the region, with discussions on a more comprehensive agreement anticipated to begin immediately.

Hamas views this deal as a vital opportunity to protect civilians and mitigate further conflict.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has signaled a cautious approach, insisting that any agreement must involve the simultaneous release of all hostages.

Meanwhile, military officials in Israel have indicated a pivotal moment in the conflict, focusing on intensifying strikes against Hamas.

As Israeli tanks advance into areas of Gaza, fears grow among families of hostages regarding their loved ones’ safety.

In the backdrop of these negotiations, public demonstrations have erupted on both sides. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis gathered to demand an end to the war and the safe return of hostages, while Palestinians in Gaza expressed their desire for peace and safety.

The ongoing war on Gaza has brought devastation, with over 62,000 Palestinians reported dead and 156,000 injured since October 2023.