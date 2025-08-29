Egypt to Introduce Artificial Intelligence Curricula in Schools Starting 2025-2026

Egypt’s Minister of Education, Mohamed Abdel Latif, announced on Wednesday, 27, August, that artificial intelligence (AI) curricula will be introduced in schools beginning in the 2025-2026 academic year.

The announcement was made during the First Annual Arab Artificial Intelligence Forum, held under the patronage of Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, and organized by the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport.

Abdel Latif explained that the ministry had studied international models in teaching AI at the primary and secondary levels, identifying successful practices that could be applied in Egypt.

The initiative aims to build early awareness of AI’s role in future development, integrate AI concepts into different stages of education, and emphasize applied learning.

The minister added that the curricula will also highlight the ethics and social implications of AI, while investing in digital infrastructure and laboratories. Teacher training programs are being developed to prepare specialists in programming and computer science, ensuring that the initiative is effectively implemented.

AI curricula will be introduced in select grades across primary, middle, and secondary schools, alongside existing computer science and information and communications technology (ICT) subjects. The ministry is also preparing standards and indicators to guide AI education at each level.

According to Abdel Latif, the programs will focus on teaching programming in simple and accessible ways, fostering stronger interaction between teachers and students as Egypt works to align its education system with global technological trends.