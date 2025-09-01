Egypt’s Car Sales Jump 83% in First Seven Months of 2025

Car sales in Egypt surged by 83 percent year-on-year in the first seven months of 2025, reaching 90,100 vehicles compared to 49,230 during the same period last year, according to data from the Automotive Market Information Council (AMIC).

The increase was largely driven by a 79 percent rise in passenger car sales, alongside a 54.4 percent rise in bus sales and a 121.8 percent increase in truck sales. In total, passenger cars accounted for 69,790 units, buses for 5,560 units, and trucks for 14,750 units.

Sales in July alone rose by 36.9 percent, with 15,600 vehicles sold compared to 11,400 in July 2024.

Chevrolet maintained its lead in the Egyptian market with 17.9 percent of total sales, followed by Nissan at 14.6 percent and Chery at 11 percent.

Chinese passenger cars dominated overall sales, with 25,500 units sold — a 93.8 percent increase from last year. Japanese brands followed with 17,960 units, while Korean brands recorded 12,130 units. European car sales also saw a sharp rise of 203 percent, reaching 10,150 vehicles.

American passenger cars, though smaller in volume, registered the fastest growth, increasing by 817 percent year-on-year to 3,700 units compared to just 404 a year earlier.

The rise in car sales comes as part of wider changes in Egypt’s economy. On 29 August, the Central Bank lowered its benchmark interest rates by two percentage points, the largest cut in over a year, as inflation eased and growth outpaced expectations, while government reforms supported by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are helping strengthen local industries.

At the same time, car prices have been falling due to more vehicles being assembled in Egypt and growing competition among dealers, making cars more affordable for buyers.