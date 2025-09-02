Brand Trips, but Make It Local: How Egyptian Labels Are Turning Travel Into Soft Power

Brand trips are no longer exclusively the territory of global giants like Dior or Revolve. In Egypt, local labels are starting to embrace the trend of brand trips, blending fashion with travel, and transforming product launches into curated experiences that sell both local products and a lifestyle.

The marketing method, brand trips, has become a global staple of influencer culture, from the American cosmetics company, Tarte, flying influencers to Bora Bora, to Revolve, a premium lifestyle clothing brand, turning Coachella into a branded getaway, to Dior staging trips in Italy and Morocco.

The idea is simple: invite influencers to an aspirational destination, wrap it in lifestyle experiences, and let social media do the rest. According to a 2022 study in the Sri Lanka Journal of Marketing, influencer-led brand trip campaigns significantly increase tourists’ intentions to visit, blurring the line between marketing and tourism promotion.

In Egypt, local labels are beginning to experiment. In winter 2024, Yawza, a local clothing brand, partnered with Paradise Egypt, a local travel company, to host a trip to Siwa.

Earlier this summer, MotherNaked, a clean beauty local brand, and Carina tried a different approach. They rented a villa in Sidi Heneish, a summer destination on the North Coast of Egypt, covered it in branding, and turned it into a picture-perfect retreat where every corner was designed to be captured in photographs and shared on social media.

The chosen destinations in Egypt are not limited to Siwa or the North Coast. The same model could easily extend to the Red Sea’s Gouna and Marsa Alam, Nuweiba, and Dahab on the Sinai coast, or cultural hotspots like Luxor and Aswan, highlighting the diversity of landscapes and experiences across the country.

A 2023 study by Helwan University on Egyptian millennials supports this trend, showing that influencers’ credibility, particularly their perceived trustworthiness and attractiveness, plays a measurable role in shaping how young Egyptians make travel choices, making these campaigns especially impactful.

The ripple effect extends beyond fashion. According to a 2024 study by the International Journal of Data and Network Science, exposure to social media influencers significantly improves awareness, interest, and overall image of tourism destinations, and is linked to higher intention to visit.

What began as small marketing experiments now points to a bigger trend. By showcasing Egypt’s diversity beyond pyramids and historical sites, these brand trips highlight a contemporary, stylish side of the country while tapping into a new form of soft power, where fashion, tourism, and culture intersect.

If more local brands continue and international labels take notice, Egypt’s mix of coastlines, oases, Nile-side cities, and historic landmarks could position it as a natural stage for global campaigns, reframing how the country is seen at home and abroad.