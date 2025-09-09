Egypt Condemns Israeli Strike in Doha

Egypt strongly condemned an Israeli airstrike in Doha that targeted Hamas leaders as they met to discuss a proposed ceasefire in Gaza on Tuesday, 9 September. The Presidency described the attack as a “flagrant violation of international law” and “an unacceptable assault” on the sovereignty of Qatar.

In its statement, Egypt warned that the strike sets a “dangerous precedent,” undermines international efforts to calm the situation, and threatens security across the region. It also affirmed its solidarity with Qatar, calling on the international community to hold Israel accountable.

The Arab League echoed Egypt’s stance, with Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit denouncing the strike as a blatant violation and “unacceptable infringement” on Qatar’s sovereignty.

League spokesperson Jamal Rushdi stressed that Qatar has played a central role, alongside Egypt and the United States, in mediation efforts since the war’s outset, reaffirming full solidarity with the Gulf state.

Earlier in the day, loud explosions were reported in the Qatari capital. Israel confirmed it had carried out the strike in cooperation with Shin Bet, saying the unnamed Hamas leaders had directed the group’s activities for years. Qatar condemned the attack as “cowardly,” warning that it endangered civilians as it struck near residential areas.

The incident came just hours after Israel announced it had accepted a US-backed ceasefire proposal, which Hamas leaders were meeting in Doha to discuss when the attack occurred. It also follows recent threats by senior Israeli officials to target Hamas leaders abroad.

The escalation comes as the war in Gaza approached the two-year mark, with the Palestinian death toll surpassing 64,000, according to Gaza’s health authorities.