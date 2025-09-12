Sisi, UK Prime Minister Discuss Gaza Ceasefire, Bilateral Cooperation

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received a phone call on Thursday, 11 September, from United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments, according to a statement by the Egyptian Presidency.

The two leaders reviewed cooperation between Egypt and the UK, agreeing to further strengthen their partnership, particularly in trade and investment. Starmer also expressed his intention to visit Egypt “as soon as possible.”

Talks focused on the war in Gaza, with both sides stressing the need for an immediate ceasefire, the entry of humanitarian aid without restrictions, and the release of hostages and prisoners. They also rejected any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land.

Al-Sisi reiterated that forced displacement poses a direct threat to regional peace and could trigger “unprecedented waves of displacement and illegal migration towards Europe.”

He also welcomed the UK’s plan to recognize the State of Palestine in September 2025, describing it as a “significant step” toward securing the legitimate rights of Palestinians, including the establishment of an independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Starmer expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s ongoing mediation efforts, carried out in coordination with Qatar and the United States, to broker a ceasefire, deliver humanitarian aid, and secure the release of hostages.

The two leaders also condemned the recent Israeli strike on Qatar, on 9 September, which targeted Hamas leaders as they met to discuss a ceasefire proposal, calling it a violation of international law and state sovereignty. Discussions further touched on other regional crises, with both sides emphasizing the importance of political solutions that preserve state unity and protect the resources of their peoples.

The call came as the war in Gaza nears its two-year mark, with more than 64,000 Palestinians killed and over two million displaced, according to Gaza health authorities.