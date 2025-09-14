Youth Summit 2025 Aims to Empower Egypt’s Gen Z

The Youth Summit 2025 will take place at The American University in Cairo (AUC) on 19 September and 20 September, bringing together young leaders from Olympic athletes and entrepreneurs to social shapers and content creators. The summit is designed specifically for Generation Z, targeting individuals between the ages of 18 and 27.

The summit follows the success of its previous edition, which attracted more than 2,000 participants and over 50 speakers, alongside generating 10 million social media impressions. Organizers anticipate a significant expansion this year, with more than 100 speakers and over 50 sessions planned.

The event is expected to provide opportunities for networking, mentorship, and professional development, while addressing issues relevant to young people in Egypt and the wider region.

Take “The Leap”

The theme of this year’s edition is “The Leap”, which seeks to encourage participants to embrace change, take calculated risks, and translate ambitions into concrete outcomes. The program will feature keynote talks, panel discussions across generations, debates, workshops, startup competitions, and mentorship sessions.

The content of the summit is organized around four key areas of focus: career development and jobs, financial literacy and long-term wealth management, mental health and personal development, and entrepreneurship and innovation. These themes reflect current topics of interest to younger demographics, particularly in relation to future career paths, resilience, and technological advancement.

Who Are the Speakers

Confirmed speakers include industry leaders, public figures, cultural icons and athletes such as Ali Farag, Hussein Mardini, Mohamed Hefzy, Yusra Mardini, Raya Abirached, Ahmed El Gendy, Ahmed El Aawar, Karima El Hakim, Zap Tharwat, and more.

In addition to the talks and panels, the summit will host the Pitch Your Startup competition in collaboration with Plug & Play, where young entrepreneurs will present their business ideas for the chance to secure EGP 500,000 (USD 10,400) in funding, mentorship, and investor exposure. A separate mentorship program will also select 10 to 20 participants for individual sessions with senior figures from various industries.

The event will include a range of interactive and immersive experiences, such as brand engagement spaces, live podcasting, and dedicated culinary areas. A “Next Gen Space” will also be featured, offering participants opportunities to engage with brands and technologies shaping the future.

Tickets for the event are available in two categories: a one-day pass priced at EGP 490 and a two-day pass priced at EGP 690.