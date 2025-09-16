Egypt Clinches Historic Title at 2025 African Women’s Junior Handball Championship

Egypt’s women’s junior handball team made history on Monday, 15 September, winning the 2025 Confederation Africaine de Handball (CAHB) African Women’s Junior Handball Championship for the first time in the nation’s history after defeating Guinea 25–22 in the final in Oran, Algeria.

Having finished as runners-up in the last two editions, in 2022 and 2023, this year’s squad delivered a breakthrough performance that cements Egypt’s rising presence in African handball.

The victory builds on their success at the 2023 African Women’s Youth Handball Championship and makes Egypt the seventh team to ever claim the junior continental title in the tournament’s 22 editions.

Egypt impressed throughout the championship, dominating Group A with five consecutive wins against DR Congo, Zambia, Burkina Faso, Tunisia, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Their semi-final clash against defending champions Angola proved to be their toughest challenge yet, going into overtime before Egypt edged out a 26–25 victory.

In the final against Guinea, Egypt trailed 12–11 at halftime but delivered a powerful second-half defensive performance, conceding just 10 goals to secure the championship title. Guinea, who reached the final for the first time, finished second, while Angola defeated Tunisia 26–22 to claim bronze.

With this result, Egypt, Guinea, Angola, and Tunisia have all qualified for the 2026 International Handball Federation (IHF) Women’s Junior World Championship, marking another milestone for Egypt’s growing handball ambitions.

Handball is one of Egypt’s strongest sports, long dominated on the women’s side by Angola. Egypt’s breakthrough victory marks a major shift in African handball and reflects the country’s growing investment in youth development.