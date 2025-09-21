Egypt Extends Stay for Five-Year Visa Holders to 180 Days

Egypt’s Cabinet approved an extension to the stay duration for holders of the five-year multiple-entry visa. As of 20 September, the maximum stay per visit has been doubled from 90 to 180 days, marking a major shift in the country’s visa policy.

This decision is part of a broader governmental initiative to streamline entry and residency procedures for foreign nationals. The new policy allows visitors to stay for up to 180 days and also introduces a tourist residence card that can be issued upon arrival. This card ensures that visitors can remain in Egypt for the full duration of their stay, even if they leave and re-enter the country within that period, all while accessing public services and engaging with state institutions seamlessly.

Who Can Benefit?

The five-year multiple-entry visa, available to nationals of approximately 180 countries, is primarily targeted at frequent visitors such as investors, expatriates, and retirees. Specific categories eligible for this visa include frequent tourists, business travelers and expatriates and visitors with ties to Egypt.

In the past, visitors could only stay for up to 90 days per visit. To remain longer, they had to leave and return or request an extension. The visa allows multiple entries over 5 years without the need to reapply every time.

This initiative follows the Egyptian government’s commitment to improving the administrative process for foreign nationals, from the simplification of visa procedures to enhancing the quality of services in various government ministries.

A Step Towards a More Open and Attractive Egypt

The extended visa is designed to enhance Egypt’s appeal as both a tourist destination and a hub for investment. Foreign nationals, including long-term visitors, business travelers, and expatriates, are expected to benefit from the greater flexibility in managing their time in the country. The change represents a significant leap forward in Egypt’s efforts to attract more international visitors and investors.

The Cabinet emphasized that the extended stay would provide tourists and residents with uninterrupted access to essential services, ultimately contributing to the national economy through increased spending and activity in tourism-related sectors. This change is seen as a vital part of Egypt’s wider strategy to boost tourism and foreign investment, aligning with ongoing reforms aimed at improving the country’s infrastructure and economic climate.

Support for the Tourism Sector

The decision also aligns with the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance the country’s tourism industry. As part of a comprehensive plan, Egypt has been offering additional incentives to encourage the development of the tourism sector. Notably, the Cabinet has approved the removal of change-of-use fees for developers converting residential or commercial properties into hotels. The initiative is expected to accelerate hotel development and enhance the country’s tourism capacity, which already boasts over 7,000 tourism establishments, including around 1,300 hotels.

The government has set ambitious targets, aiming to increase the number of hotel rooms to 500,000 by 2031 and attract 30 million tourists annually.

A Vision for the Future

As Egypt positions itself as a competitive regional destination for tourism and business, this new policy underscores the government’s drive to create an environment conducive to long-term stays and investments. Alongside these changes, efforts to improve the country’s infrastructure and regulatory environment are expected to further boost Egypt’s status as a prime location for international tourism and investment.