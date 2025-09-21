Egypt Responds to Global Reports of Stationing Armed Forces in the Sinai Peninsula

Egyptian soldiers and police special forces are seen during a launch of a major assault against militants in the Sinai peninsula. Photo credit: Reuters

Egypt responded to global reports about Armed Forces stationed in the Sinai Peninsula, stressing that the military presence is to secure Egypt against “all threats, including terrorism and smuggling,” Ahram Online reported on 21 September, citing Egypt’s State Information Services (SIS).

The SIS further noted that this move has been made within the framework of prior coordination with the parties to the Peace Treaty [in reference to Israel], which Egypt is fully keen to maintain, as throughout its history it [Egypt] has not violated any treaty or agreement.”

This statement comes against the backdrop of increasing tensions between Egypt and Israel as the latter expands its violent onslaught on Gaza, forcing the displacement of Palestinians in Gaza both internally and externally — including plans to displace them into the Sinai Peninsula.

Israeli politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have also repeatedly expressed their commitment to the idea of “Greater Israel” which entails geographical expansion that encompasses land from the Sinai Peninsula.

Since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza, more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 156,000 wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Both the International Association of Genocide Scholars and a UN report commissioned by the United Nations Human Rights Council declared earlier this month that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, while last month, the United Nations officially declared famine in Gaza. The classification is based on extreme food shortages, rising malnutrition, and deaths linked to starvation.