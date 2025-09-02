A coalition of genocide scholars has formally declared that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, according to a resolution adopted on 31 August by the International Association of Genocide Scholars (IAGS). The resolution calls for urgent international intervention to prevent further atrocities and stresses that the ongoing violence fits established legal definitions of genocide.

The leading genocide experts who penned this resolution unanimously agree that the situation meets criteria under international law, citing “deliberate intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group” through mass killings and targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure in Gaza. The statement also represents a challenge to mainstream diplomatic rhetoric, underscoring the use of starvation, displacement, and destruction as tools of ethnic targeting, according to The Guardian’s coverage of the resolution.

The declaration comes as revelations surfaced regarding plans by the Trump administration for the post-conflict redevelopment of Gaza, informally dubbed the “Gaza Riviera,” which detail ambitions for transforming Gaza into a luxury destination after the displacement of its population, with the US controlling the area — leaks that sparked great outcry among human rights organizations as well as public opinion.

The Guardian described leaked documents framing this as an “insane attempt to cover ethnic cleansing,” fueling further suspicion of demographic engineering. Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair met with President Trump and other officials to discuss the future of Gaza, indicating high-level consultations aligning with these controversial proposals.

Since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza, more than 62,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 156,000 wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Last month, the United Nations officially declared famine in Gaza. The classification is based on extreme food shortages, rising malnutrition, and deaths linked to starvation.