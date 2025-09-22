Drug Tests Made Mandatory for Driver’s Licenses in Egypt

Obtaining a driver’s license in Egypt will now require passing a mandatory drug test, following new amendments to the executive regulations of the Traffic Law published in issue No. 210 of The Egyptian Gazette on 21 September 2025.

The updated regulations stipulate that applicants must undergo a medical examination at the official Medical Commission or accredited centers approved by the Ministry of Interior.

The assessment covers general health, hearing, eyesight, blood type, and ensures applicants are free from chest diseases, neurological or psychological conditions, and epilepsy.

A new condition has also been added, requiring applicants to present a certificate proving they are not using narcotics.

The Ministry of Interior stated that the measure aims to enhance road safety and guarantee that drivers are medically fit before being issued a license

The decision follows the government’s move in June 2025 to expand drug testing for transport drivers after a fatal crash in Menoufia killed 19 people, most of them young women. In July, authorities detained 48 drivers for drug use and uncovered hundreds of traffic violations on the Regional Ring Road, underscoring mounting public concerns over road safety.