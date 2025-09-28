Egypt Sets Stage for Cairo Water Week to Address Global Water Crisis

Egypt is setting the stage for Cairo Water Week, a water conference convening under the theme “Innovative Solutions for Climate Resilience and Water Sustainability”, which will take place from 12 to 16 October in the Triumph Luxury Hotel in the 5th Settlement, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam announced.

The annual event, now in its eighth edition, has grown into a platform for scientists, policymakers, and industry leaders to address some of the most pressing water challenges facing the region and the world.

According to the event report published by Walid Hakiki, head of the Planning Sector and Chief Executive Officer of Cairo Water Week, the conference will feature more than 100 sessions and draw participation from over 20 international and regional organizations.

The program, which includes academic competitions, research showcases, and an exhibition of cutting-edge technologies, sheds light on the scale of the global water crisis and Egypt’s ambition to foster dialogue on climate resilience and sustainable resource management.

Hakiki revealed that 111 sessions have already been registered. Additionally, the World Water Council’s Board of Governors will convene in Cairo on 11 October, the day before the forum begins.

The conference’s scientific committee has completed the first round of evaluations, accepting 116 research abstracts, of which 54 are extended abstracts and 22 are full papers now under review.

A strong emphasis has been placed on youth and academic engagement. The “Three Minute Thesis” competition, for instance, drew 52 submissions, with 12 finalists advancing from universities in Egypt, China, and Kenya.

Another initiative, the “Young Water Innovators Competition,” attracted 334 project proposals, with 181 advancing past the initial round. Similarly, the “On the Ground Initiative Competition” shortlisted seven videos and nine posters from students at five Egyptian universities, including Cairo University and the British University in Egypt.

The agricultural sector is also in focus. The Eighth National Farmers Competition for Water Conservation has received 433 experimental entries, now under review by the Irrigation Development Sector. Meanwhile, the “Best Graduation Projects Competition” is evaluating submissions from students across the country.

Beyond academic and scientific participation, the event will also serve as a showcase for industry. Seventeen companies and organizations have already booked space at the exhibition hall, where innovations in water management and climate technologies will be on display. The event is designed to promote cooperation between researchers, industry leaders, and policymakers.