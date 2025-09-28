Egyptian Wrestler Kabonga Pulls 700-ton Ship with his Teeth to Break World Record

Photo Credit: AP

Egyptian wrestler Ashraf Mahrous, known by his moniker Kabonga, used his teeth to drag a 700-ton ship along the Hurghada Marina on 27 September, with the goal of breaking a world record.

For good measure, after pulling the first ship, Kabonga pulled two ships simultaneously at a total weight of 1,150 tons. The current world record stands at 614 tons.

“I pulled them both, thank God,” Kabonga said, “to prove to my friends and the whole world that God blessed me to be the strongest man in the world.”

This is not the first time Kabonga performs such a feat. He has previously used his muscle to pull a locomotive, a truck, and a train. Six years ago he also pulled a 4000-ton ship by a rope attached to his shoulders.

The Ismailia-born wrestler, affectionately known by many in Egypt simply as “strong man,” already has accolades from Guinness World Records. In March of this year he pulled a 279-ton train with his teeth over 10 meters.