Rising Nile Floodwaters May Hit Menoufia and Beheira, PM Warns

Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has warned, during a cabinet meeting on Thursday, 2 October, that unusually high levels of Nile floodwaters are expected to affect areas in Menoufia and Beheira governorates this October.

Madbouly noted that while floodwaters are a regular seasonal occurrence, this year’s levels are expected to be higher than normal, with discharge levels surpassing the usual seasonal flow. The potential flooding may put those living in vulnerable areas at significant risk.

Informal housing, particularly along the Nile’s banks, poses a major concern, as these areas are prone to flooding during high water flow periods.

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sewilam, added that his ministry has already been monitoring the situation closely. The government has warned the relevant local authorities to take necessary precautions and evacuate residents from at-risk areas.

Sewilam also mentioned that emergency measures are in place, with authorities working to safeguard public safety in the affected regions.

The government is calling for awareness among citizens and urging them to heed safety warnings. Local governors have been instructed to manage the situation proactively and ensure that those living in encroaching informal settlements are relocated before the floodwaters arrive.

These statements come only a day after Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, also highlighted the ongoing challenges related to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

He pointed to the significant flooding in Sudan as a result of irregular water flow management upstream, suggesting that the lack of cooperation in Nile water-sharing agreements may be exacerbating flood risks for downstream countries like Egypt.

Egypt has expressed ongoing concerns about Ethiopia’s management of the GERD, with a focus on the need for an agreement that guarantees equitable water distribution for all Nile Basin countries.

While the Nile’s annual flooding, which usually takes place between August and October, is crucial for irrigating agricultural land in Egypt, the government has made efforts to mitigate its risks through early warning systems and infrastructure planning.