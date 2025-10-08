Egypt Qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Egypt has officially secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following a commanding 3–0 victory over Djibouti on Wednesday night at Stade Al Arabi Al Zaouli in Casablanca, Morocco.

The Pharaohs, chasing their fourth-ever World Cup appearance after 1934, 1990, and 2018, made light work of their opponents in a one-sided affair that saw early goals from Ibrahim Adel and Mohamed Salah seal the result well before the final whistle.

A Dominant First Half

Egypt wasted no time asserting their dominance, with Ibrahim Adel opening the scoring in the 8th minute after connecting with a pinpoint cross from Ahmed “Zizo” Sayed. Liverpool star Mohamed Salah doubled the lead just six minutes later, slotting home a precise left-footed finish after a clever pass from Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan.

Djibouti, who hosted the match in Morocco due to stadium restrictions, struggled to get out of their own half. Despite Egypt’s control, the first half saw a few missed chances from Mostafa Mohamed and Zizo that could have extended the scoreline further.

Egypt continued to dominate possession after the break, calmly circulating the ball and testing Djibouti’s defensive structure. Salah struck again in the 84th minute, rounding off the win with his second goal of the night and his fifth in this World Cup qualifying campaign.

Djibouti offered little resistance, with their only real threat coming through Moussa Wais, who failed to control a promising ball in the 53rd minute.

Looking Ahead

With this win, Egypt tops Group A with 23 points and can no longer be caught by their rivals, guaranteeing a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The Pharaohs will return to Cairo to face Guinea-Bissau on Sunday in their final qualifier at Cairo International Stadium—a match that now serves as a celebration for their fans after securing a long-awaited return to the world stage.