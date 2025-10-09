‘Trump Deserves Nobel Peace Prize’: Egypt’s President Sisi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi praised U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call on Thursday, 9 October, saying Trump “deserves to receive the Nobel Peace Prize” for his role in helping to broker a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to a statement from the Egyptian Presidency, Al-Sisi congratulated Trump on his “tireless efforts” to end the war in Gaza and expressed gratitude for the U.S. administration’s commitment to achieving peace.

Trump welcomed the praise and voiced appreciation for Egypt’s mediation, saying he holds the Egyptian president in high regard.

Al-Sisi invited Trump to visit Egypt to celebrate the signing of the ceasefire agreement once finalized, an invitation the U.S. president accepted.

Earlier in the day, Al-Sisi met in Cairo with U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Senior Advisor to the U.S. President Jared Kushner, joined by Egypt’s intelligence chief Major General Hassan Rashad and U.S. Ambassador to Egypt Herro Mustafa.

During the meeting, Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to supporting the peace process, facilitating humanitarian aid, and ensuring the release of hostages. He stressed the need for all sides to start executing the ceasefire terms immediately rather than waiting for formal procedures.

The U.S. delegation thanked Al-Sisi and Egyptian officials for their mediation efforts, describing Egypt as an essential partner in promoting peace and stability in the region.

Al-Sisi also acknowledged the efforts of Qatar and Turkey in supporting mediation talks hosted in Sharm El-Sheikh, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation in reaching peace.

What We Know About the Ceasefire Deal

Following three days of indirect talks in Egypt, Trump confirmed that Israel and Hamas have reached an understanding on the opening stage of his 20-point peace proposal, introduced last week.

Trump said the breakthrough sets the stage for the release of all remaining hostages and a partial withdrawal of Israeli forces to positions agreed upon by both sides.

The Israeli cabinet is expected to ratify the plan soon, after which a ceasefire would take immediate effect. Under the arrangement, Israeli troops will pull back to a line that leaves them in control of roughly 53 percent of Gaza.

Once the withdrawal is complete, a 72-hour countdown will begin. During that period, Hamas is required to free the 20 hostages still believed to be alive.

The remains of 28 others who were killed are to be returned afterward, though it is unclear when that might happen.

In return, Israel will release close to 250 Palestinians serving life terms, in addition to about 1,700 detainees from Gaza.